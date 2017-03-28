State’s devt to focus on Kuching — TYT

Taib (fourth right) being briefed by Len Talif at an exhibition. Taib handles the excavator during the ground-breaking ceremony for KRIS’ industrial sites and AIC’s bulking complex and jetty in Tanjong Manis.

SIBU: Development in Sarawak will focus on Kuching, which will support the export activities in Tanjong Manis and Bintulu in the future, says the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

He said this yesterday when speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for Kuala Rajang Industrial Synergy Sdn Bhd (KRIS) industrial sites and Ascent Industrial Complex Sdn Bhd (AIC) bulking complex and jetty in Lot 1301, Kedang Land District, Kuala Rajang, Tanjong Manis.

Taib said as development gateways, Kuching and Tanjong Manis would spread growth to the surrounding areas.

“Thus, various races in Sarawak will have the opportunity to participate in Sarawak trade activities in the future,” he said, adding this would provide employment opportunities either directly or indirectly to the people. He welcomed all investors to Tanjong Manis, which he said is a port and an industrial estate that would give rise to increased job opportunities.

“People have to have an open attitude in order to develop Sarawak,” he pointed out, noting that this attitude had brought about immense growth in the industrial sector.

In his speech, Assistant Minister for Workforce Development and Training Datu Len Talif Salleh said the rapid development of Tanjung Manis district today is the result of the pivotal initiative of the Head of State who was aware of its potential as an economic growth centre in the central region besides being identified as a growth node in Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

“Whereas in upper Sg. Rajang, Tunoh has been identified as growth node for the interior area. In the context of second wave of development, Tun (Head of State) has targeted Sarawak as a most progressive state by the year 2030,” he added.

He recalled: “To meet this development, Tun, then as the Chief Minister, had mobilised effort to develop the coastal area of Sarawak by implementing infrastructure such as roads. This is now followed by the development of the Pan Borneo Highway.”

Len Talif, who is also the Assistant Minister of Environment, said a new history had been created in the state’s economic development with the launching of these projects which are a milestone in the economic development of Kuala Rajang.

He said the initial plan for Tanjung Manis was to develop the wood industry but in the review development study of Tanjung Manis in the late 1990’s, the government expanded the economic sector to the ship-building, deep-sea fishery, oil and gas, aquaculture and processing of halal food industries, among others.

With Taib’s solid support, he said KRIS had been allocated an area of 286 hectares to be developed as industrial park, out of which 28 hectares had been distributed to AIC.

He said KRIS which is a 100 per cent local Bumiputera (Kuala Rejang) company has allocated 30 per cent of its share to Kuala Rajang Trustee Board which was set up in 1995 covering areas of Kpg Selalang, Tg Manis, Paloh and Kpg Sebakau in Pulau Bruit.

Len Talif, as the chairman of Kuala Rajang Trustee Board, expressed gratitude to KRIS and Taib for giving residents in the area opportunity to play their role in the local economic development through equity holding, planning and implementation.

“In actual fact, we do not have the ability as individuals to invest in such industry which involves capital of hundreds of millions of ringgit. But by involvement of the locals as a group, such wish has been achieved.

“AIC is a company from the neighbouring country that has agreed to invest in the development of the raw palm oil processing factory in a bigger scale for phase 1 which incurred RM150 million.

“Such effort is part of the process to transform palm industry through machinery and innovation which are of paramount importance to upgrade the development of palm oil products to higher quality while at the same time further upgrading the income.

“This initiative will spur the cross-border business activities between Sarawak and West Kalimantan in accordance with international trade guidelines,” he said.

Meanwhile, he invited oil palm plantation companies in Rajang Basin and those in Betong and Mukah divisions to make use of the facilities provided by KRIS.

Among those present at the function were Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia Drs Jahar Gultam and Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunications) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.