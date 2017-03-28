Tabalong police nabs four online gamblers

TANJUNG, South Kalimantan: Tabalong police nabbed four perpetrators of online gambling in the Kitang village, Sub-district of Tanjung, with some evidences, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Police Chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner (AKBP) Hardiono here on Monday said the suspect secured together with the evidence of a cellular phone, a single sheet of paper recaps, and cash.

“The arrest of the perpetrators originated from reports of residents who restless with their gambling types of togel (illegal lottery) at the crime scene,” said Hardiono.

Two actors, RS (37) and MS (29), were nabbed in a stall while doing online gambling, while two other suspects, MR (50) and AN (50), arrested in the rubber plantations, Catur Karya Village, Haruai Sub-district.

The police secured mobile phones, ATM cards, and cash Rp337.000 from the suspect MR and AN.

The perpetrators were threatened to Article 303 Criminal Code with maximum penalty of four years imprisonment and a maximum fine of Rp10 million.

Online gambling regulated in Law Number 11 of 2008 on information and electronic transactions, with a maximum imprisonment of six years and a maximum fine of Rp1 billion.