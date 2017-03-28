Thai Smiles starts flying to KK

KOTA KINABALU: Thai Smiles on Sunday made its inaugural flight from Bangkok to Kota Kinabalu, its second destination in Malaysia after Penang.

Wiwat Piyawiroj, Assistant Executive Vice President, Commercial of Thai Airways (Pcl) said the cooperation in the opening of Bangkok-Kota Kinabalu route between Thai Airways and Thai Smiles would mark the official milestone announcement to showcase the ongoing business model of the airlines between parent company and its affiliate.

“By providing this service, Thai Airways will be the distributor and marketer for the distribution of tickets and Thai Smiles will be the flight operator. This type of business will take place on several international routes that are due to launch this year. And we strongly believe that this cooperation will bring comfort to passengers traveling to various cities. In particular, the route that flies directly to Kota Kinabalu will bring about sustainable and profitable growth for both airlines,” said Piyawiroj.

Captain Woranate Laprabang, acting CEO of Thai Smiles revealed that the airline, a subsidiary of Thai Airways, the national carrier, was very proud to open the new route to Kota Kinabalu.

“It is acclaimed to be a major tourist destination of ASEAN region in the extent of the exuberance of nature. The tickets will be sold by Thai Airways while the flight will be operated by Thai Smiles. The first flight has commenced on March 26, 2017. The opening of this new route to Kota Kinabalu is considered one of the strategic priorities for us in the ASEAN region. Thai Airways and Thai Smiles are going to expand its growth in order to develop more international network of routes extensively. Furthermore, we are committed to increasing our customer’s choice to have a chance to travel to new destinations. Of course, we are confident that our reputation for excellent service will make both airlines the market leader in the near future,” said Captain Woranate.

Abdul Harris Hardy, director of Tourism Promotion Authority of Malaysia, Thailand’s office said this year the Tourism Authority of Malaysia aimed to attract 1.75 million Thai tourists to experience in the neighboring Malaysia with a variety of experiences.

“During January and October 2016, Malaysia welcomed 1.47 million Thai tourists, an increase of 34.4% from 1.09 million in 2015. The number of Thai tourists is accounted for number one among the total number of tourists visiting Malaysia.

“With the potential of Kota Kinabalu tourism along with comfortable journey by Thai Airways and Thai Smiles will certainly increase the number of tourists from Thailand to Sabah, Malaysia,” he said.

Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai congratulated Thai Airways and Thai Smile for their expansion of network and adding Kota Kinabalu as the second Malaysian destination after Penang.

“This is a timely and welcome addition to our network of international flights into Kota Kinabalu International Airport. Opening up the Thai market is important for Sabah – we look forward to receiving young Thai nationals who love adventure, diving and the variety of food we have to offer, as well as the expats who are looking for new family destinations. Our natural attractions such as Danum Valley and Maliau Basin are ideal for long haul travelers from Europe. Bangkok is a popular destination for Malaysians, many are eagerly waiting for this flight to commence,” he said.

Thai Smile Airways operates in 10 domestic destinations: Chiang Mai, Phuket, Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Ubon Ratchathani, Udonthani, Suratthani, Narathiwat, and Krabi with one interline flight between Chiang Mai and Phuket.

The airline also operates 11 international flights to Siem Reap, Penang, Changsha, Chongqing, Gaya, Varanasi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mandalay, Zhengzhou and Kota Kinabalu with a plan to further increase the flight frequency of domestic and launch new international routes.