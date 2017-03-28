Waiting period for haj shortened by 13 years

THE waiting period for Malaysians to perform the haj has been reduced by 13 years after the pilgrim quota was increased as announced recently.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom

said the waiting period for the 2.5 million depositors with the Tabung Haji Board (TH) was now 89 years compared to the previous 102.

“The reduction in the waiting period by 13 years is good news to the 2.5 million depositors of the Tabung Haji Board (TH) who are registered to perform the haj,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat

yesterday when replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Bharu) on the assurance given to depositors about the pilgrimage based on TH’s financial performance.

The increased quota from the previous 27,900 to 30,200 was the outcome of talks between King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak during the visit by the Saudi Arabian monarch to Malaysia recently.

Jamil Khir also said the dividend paid out by TH for the 2016 financial year was competitive compared to that from other Islamic banking institutions.

He said TH’s financial performance remained positive even in the uncertain global climate experienced last year and this year.

He said the Malaysian Syariah Index shrank by six per cent last year, while the overall dividend from companies listed on the Malaysian Stock Market was only three per cent.

“Returns from the bonds market was also on a downward trend following the reduction in the Overnight Policy Rates by Bank Negara Malaysia.

“This performance was not only by TH but also by all fund managers and corporations which were affected by the situation,” he said when replying to the original question from Dr Mohd Hatta Ramli (Amanah-Kuala Krai) on the current TH financial performance.

On Feb 3, TH announced a 4.25-per cent dividend for the 2016 financial year and an additional haj dividend of 1.50 per cent to depositors who have not performed their pilgrimage.

The total amount of dividend given to depositors was RM2.88 billion. — Bernama