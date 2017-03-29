40 diarrhoea cases reported in Pusa District

KUCHING: There is a cluster of diarrhoea cases in Pusa District, Betong since early March.

Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said as of March 26, a total of 40 cases have been reported, the majority of them young children.

“The signs and symptoms are vomiting and fever. Stool samples from five cases were sent for laboratory analysis and four of the five samples were tested positive for Rotavirus,” he said through the ministry’s press statement yesterday.

“One death associated with the incidence has been reported,” he added.

Dr Sim said that preliminary investigation suggested that the source of these diarrhoea cases was the contaminated water source.

He said the state Health Department and other relevant local agencies have taken steps to control and prevent further transmission including continuous monitoring and surveillance of quality of water supplied from the nearby water treatment plant, the flushing of the main water pipeline, actively looking for cases in the community and giving health education to the local community.

Dr Sim said Rotavirus is a common cause of diarrhoea disease among infants and young children.

“The incubation period is short, usually less than 48 hours. Watery diarrhoea, vomiting and fever are the most common presenting signs and symptoms.

“Diarrhoea generally resolves between 3 and 7 days.However, Rotavirus infection in infants and young children can become severe which may lead to severe dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, and eventually death, if it is not treated early,” he added.

Dr Sim also said that Rotavirus is commonly transmitted by faecal-oral route via contaminated food and drinks, dirty surfaces or objects and poor personal hygiene.

“In view of the possible common water source contamination, the state Health Department would like to advise the people in Pusa District to use only boiled water for everyday use such as food preparation, handwashing after using the toilet, bathing and washing kitchen and eating utensils. It is important to maintain high standard of personal and environmental hygiene to prevent one from contracting the infection.

“We would like to urge the public in the affected area to seek earliest medical attention if they have signs and symptoms of watery diarrhoea, vomiting and fever,” he said.