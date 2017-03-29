Attempt to smuggle food items across border foiled

KUCHING: Soldiers foiled an attempt to smuggle food items across the state’s border to Indonesia when they detained a lorry laden with boxes of sausages, and chicken wings and butt.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian First Infantry Division headquarters said the two-tonne lorry was making its way through an oil palm plantation towards the border at Serikin, when it was stopped by a surveillance team around 7.15pm on Monday.

“An inspection of the lorry found it to be laden with 300 boxes of sausages, 30 boxes of chicken wings and 100 boxes of chicken butt.

“We believe it was an attempt to smuggle the items as the lorry driver was unable to furnish any document for his cargo,” said the spokesperson.

The seized lorry and its cargo, worth about RM120,000, were brought to Bau Police headquarters prior to being handed over to the Customs Department for further action.