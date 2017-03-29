Boat club warns swimmers of jellyfish

MIRI: The people, especially those in Miri, are advised against swimming in the sea during the current krill or bubuk season as there will be plenty of jellyfish including Australian box jellyfish – considered the most venomous marine animal – in the water.

In view of this, the purple flag at Piasau Boat Club (PBC) is flown at half-mast to warn of jellyfish.

“We have been putting up the flag since a week ago, after a member of the public was stung by a jellyfish. Luckily it was not the venomous box jellyfish,” said Osat Bilong, PBC facility manager, when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said they took it upon themselves to put up the warning sign as a social responsibility because the club and the beach fronting it are open to the public.

Meanwhile, similar warnings had been widely circulated on social media including WhatsApp.

Deputy chairman of Piasau Camp Miri Nature Park Society (PCMNPS), Musa Musbah, cautioned members to take heed of the notice put up by PBC.

“When PBC hoists the purple flag it means there are many jellyfish in the sea. Box jellyfish, even as small as our finger nail, can kill almost instantly.

“The jellyfish comes along with krill. So don’t play in the sea during such season,” said Musa, who is also chairman of the Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) Miri branch.

In its website, National Ocean Service of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, US Department of Commerce said box jellyfish is considered the most venomous marine animal.

It said they may not look dangerous, but the sting from a box jellyfish could be enough to kill the victim almost instantly.

“People and animals injected with this poison may experience paralysis, cardiac arrest, and even death, all within a few minutes of being stung.”

However, of the 50 or so species of box jellyfish, also called sea wasps, only a few have venom that can be lethal to humans.

National Ocean Service also said box jellyfish have traits that set them apart from other jellyfish.

“Most notably, box jellyfish can swim at maximum speeds approaching four knots — whereas most species of jellyfish float wherever the current takes them, with little control over their direction.

“Box jellyfish can also see. They have clusters of eyes on each side of the box.

“Some of these eyes are surprisingly sophisticated, with a lens and cornea, an iris that can contract in bright light, and a retina,” it pointed out.

Their speed and vision were said to lead some researchers to believe that box jellyfish actively hunt their prey, mainly shrimp and small fish.

Box jellyfish, named for their body shape, have tentacles covered in biological booby traps known as nematocysts – tiny darts loaded with poison.

Box jellyfish are found in warm coastal waters around the world while the lethal varieties are found primarily in the Indo-Pacific region and northern Australia.