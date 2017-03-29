Capsize: SAR operations enters 61st day

KOTA KINABALU: The search and rescue (SAR) operations for the remaining five victims of the tragedy where a boat carrying tourists had capsized and could not be located in the Sabah waters had yet to show new leads in the operation which entered its 61st day today.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for the Sabah and Labuan Region, Maritime First Admiral Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the search sector covered the north-western waters of Pulau Mangalum up to the Kota Kinabalu waters.

“The search operations involved five assets namely two belonging to the MMEA, Royal Malaysian Navy (one), and two belonging to the Marine Operations Force,” he said in a statement today.

He said the SAR concerned would be continued until new orders from the higher up were received.

In the tragedy on Jan 28, the catamaran tourist boat, which carried 28 tourists who were Chinese nationals and three crew members, capsized which was believed to have been caused by strong winds and big waves while heading for Pulau Mengalum.

So far, 26 victims had been found including four who had died. – Bernama