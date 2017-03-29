CM: Take-over of Bakun more or less finalised

Abang Johari (third right) being briefed by an SFC officer on the corporation’s turtle landing sites. At second right is Wong. — Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi Sharbini (third left) and Wong (third right) shake hands as they exchange the signed MoU documents in the presence of Abang Johari (centre), Dr Rundi (second left), Morshidi (left), Dr Abdul Rahman (right) and SFC head of Protected Areas and Biodiversity Conservation Oswald Bracken Tisen (second right). — Photo by Tan Song Wei

KUCHING: The acquisition of Bakun HEP Dam has “more or less been finalised”, said Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He disclosed that currently details were being worked out as the state government was exercising its due diligence.

“After due diligence, we will take over 100 per cent of Bakun Dam. Actually, it’s already there. It’s just a matter of due diligence and formality,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) to confirm SEB’s intent to provide the latter’s turtle landing sites Tanjung Datu National Park, Pulau Talang-Talang Besar and Pulau Talang-Talang Kechil with green energy via a solar centralised system at SEB headquarters here yesterday.

When pointed out that the acquisition of Bakun Dam has been met with criticism by the opposition particularly on the RM2.5 billion acquisition price, Abang Johari said he was ready to furnish them with answers during the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

“I don’t want to have a debate (with the opposition) in the newspaper. I want to give them the details and what are the benefits we will get from this purchase of Bakun Dam.

“The DUN sitting is the right forum because the opposition can ask me then (on the acquisition). I’m waiting for that because I got all the powers behind me,” he quipped.

On a related matter, he was asked on when construction for Baleh Dam in Kapit would commence, to which he replied that initial preliminary works had already begun.

Abang Johari also touched on SEB’s continuous plan to improve the reliability of its power distribution system to ensure that power supply interruptions are minimised.

“They (SEB) are trying their very best to mitigate the challenges along the way particularly on the transmission grids where some of the grids were disturbed by wildlife that ignited some blackout incidents in the state.

“They are now doing rectification to this problem where they will install another transmission grid to support the current 275kV transmission grid,” he explained.

Prior to the MoU signing, Abang Johari attended a special briefing conducted by SEB where he was informed of the company’s plans to enhance the power infrastructure to ensure efficient delivery of power to the state as well as neighbouring Kalimantan, Indonesia.

“I have asked them to benchmark themselves with our neighbour Singapore and with that sort of power supply, I think we can attract more high-tech investments to come over to Sarawak because we have renewable energy.”

He added that SEB also briefed him on its success of supplying power to Kalimantan which needs more power supply.

“This means that the future is good for SEB not only as a power supplier but also as a partner to the development in Borneo particularly Kalimantan, Sabah and perhaps later on, Brunei.”

The MoU was signed by SEB group chief executive officer Sharbini Suhaili and SFC chief executive officer Wong Ting Chung.

Among those present were Public Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunications) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani and SEB chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi.