Developers sign MoU to import Chinese modular housing systems

WEIFANG: Four property development companies owned by members of Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching branch signed separate Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Chinese modular system manufacturer, Weifang Henglida Steel Structure Corporation Ltd (Henglida)here yesterday.

The MoUs were to pave the way for the four companies, Tiara Realty Sdn Bhd, Total Reliability Sdn Bhd, Sim Sim Construction Sdn Bhd and Regal Lands Sdn Bhd (Regal Lands) to negotiate

with Henglida on the import of modular housing systems to Sarawak.

The visit to Henglida was the last stop of a visit here by a delegation of officials and members of the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation and Sheda Kuching branch

Among those present at the signing ceremony were delegation head and Assistant Minister for Urbanisation Datuk Talib Zulpillip, Assistant Minister for Housing Datuk Abdul Karim Hamzah, Kuching North City Commission Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai, chief of China’s United Front Work Department, Ding Jinquan, chief of Changle County (County within Weifang) merchant bureau WangXiu Bing and secretary of Communist Party of China (CPC) Zhuliu District Committee Zhao Zhong Guo.

In his speech, Talib said the products produced by Henglida which he inspected during a tour of its factory and light steel villa project prior to the signing ceremony.

“You have the technology, products and research and development that suit the requirements of our housing industry. This alone is a good basis for cooperation and as such, I believe that this relationship will be fruitful for both parties,” he said.

Members of Sheda and MoHU posing for group photo after the signing ceremony. From left (back row) are Ngui, Abang Wahab, Talib, Karim, Ding, Zhao and Xiao. Seated from left are Sia, Iskandar, Mu, Tan and Su. Talib touring the showroom of Henglida’s Chinese style light steel villa. Overview of Henglida’s Chinese light steel villa development located in Shandong.

Talib added that he was glad that Henglida had chosen to cooperate with Sheda members in expanding their exports into Sarawak.

“They (Sheda) are a responsible association with members from the housing and construction industry in Sarawak. They work closely with the State Government and their contact with Henglida will be advantageous as the state government is currently in the process of speeding up housing development, including affordable housing for the lower income,” he said.

Dr Christopher Ngui, chairman of Sheda Kuching branch and managing director of Tiara Realty also spoke at the signing ceremony.

“Such systems (Henglida’s modular system) can fast track the building construction process and reduce material wastages and number of workers on site. In addition, it can produce better workmanship and most importantly enhance cost saving measures.”

He explained on that on the whole, modular housing would prove to be instrumental in the development of the future of Sarawak’s housing industry as it is a way forward for mass housing and also be for construction of other buildings.

The president of Henglida Mu Zi Wen in his speech said that he would be looking forward to more housing projects between the state government and Sheda members.

Representing Tiara Realty is Iskandar Sharkawi who also an advisor to Sheda Kuching Branch; Total Reliability by SHEDA Kuching branch member Datuk Sia Hiong Ngee; Sim Sim Construction by Dr Richard Tan Yoke Seng treasurer of SHEDA Kuching branch; and Regal Lands Sdn Bhd by Dominic Su Chung Jye SHEDA Kuching branch member.

The signing ceremony marks the end of the MoHU-Sheda working visit and its delegation will be heading home today.