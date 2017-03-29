Drug case transferred to High Court

KUCHING: The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday transferred a drug trafficking case involving a 29-year-old man to the High Court for plea and trial hearing.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi allowed the application made by the prosecution to transfer the case involving Lee Khai Sieng from Bintawa on alleged trafficking of methamphetamine.

He is accused of trafficking 55.5g of the dangerous drug at 12.50pm on March 21, at a budget inn along Jalan Batu Kawa here.

Lee is facing a charge under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 – a section that provides a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.