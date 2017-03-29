End of the road for drug trafficking quartet

Syabu confiscated from the suspects. A woman among the four suspects tested positive for drugs use.

LAWAS: Police busted the drug trafficking activities carried out in a budget hotel here with the arrest of three men and a woman on Monday.

Lawas District police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the suspects, aged between 22 and 38, were arrested in a hotel room during an operation carried out at 9.30am.

“Upon further checking, police found several plastic packets containing straw tubes with a crystalline substance believed to be syabu, weighing 2.1g,” he told reporters yesterday.

Abang Zainal said urine tests conducted on the suspects out were positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

He added some of the suspects had past records for the same offence.

They will be tried under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the same Act.