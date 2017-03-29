Four injured in early morning accident

KUCHING: A man suffered head injuries while his three female passengers were hurt after the car they were in crashed at Rock Road early yesterday morning.

The four were travelling along Rock Rock from Mile 3 around 3.35am when their car went out of control at a bend and overturned into the opposite side of the road before striking a tree.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) rushed to the scene following a call and arrived to find two of the passengers had managed to exit the vehicle on their own.

“Firemen from the Batu Lintang Fire Station reached the scene at 3.36am and discovered two female passengers at the front and rear seats were able to crawl out from the overturned car.

“Bomba personnel immediately deployed a hydraulic cutter to extricate the male driver and a female passenger in the rear seat, who were then transported to Sarawak General Hospital along with the two other female passengers for treatment,” a spokesperson said, adding the rescue operation ended at 4.18am.

It was learned that the 28-year-old driver suffered head injuries while the female passengers sustained minor to light injuries.