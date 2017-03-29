Man jailed three months for hurting own father

KUCHING: A 27-year-old man who inflicted injuries on his elderly father has landed behind bars for three months.

Chin Kai Yang admitted before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi to have caused hurt to his 72-year-old father with a bare hand.

The offence was committed at about 6am on March 22 at the victim’s house in Pisang Road West here.

Inspector Ezan Suhaila told the court that the accused lost his temper after being confronted by his father about the missing part of his motorcycle.

“The complainant went out of the house and saw the front and body part of his Kawasaki 125 motorcycle missing.

“The younger Chin became furious and punched his gather on the face and head with his bare hand,” she said.

She added that the victim’s daughter found the motorcycle parts dumped in a drain not far from the house. His father later lodged a police report against his son, who was arrested on the same day.

The court ordered the custodial sentence to take effect immediately.

In separate magistrates’ court, a 29-year-old man was fined RM2,000 in default two months’ jail for buying an illegal lottery.

Magistrate Zulhairl Sulaiman imposed the fine on Jingger Lawin, 29, from Batu Kawa following his admission to the offence read under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953.

The offence was committed at about 4pm on Feb 26 at Jalan Sungai Maong Hilir here.

According to the facts of the case, the accused admitted to having bought the ticket and surrendered the ticket slips to the police during the raid.

He settled the fine.