KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 on Ritcher scale occurred in Northern Molucca Sea at 11.30am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a statement, here said the epicentre of the quake was 145km southwest of Talaud island, Indonesia and 860km southeast of Semporna, Sabah.

It said the quake did not pose any tsunami threat. – Bernama