Motorbike, wallets and mobile phones stolen

KUCHING: Thieves broke into a house at Foochow Road No.1 early yesterday morning, stealing various items before riding off with the house owner’s motorcycle.

The incident was discovered around 4.30am when the house owner woke up to find that a window had been forced open at the front of the house. A check revealed that the perpetrators had stolen wallets and four mobile phones belonging to the owner’s two children.

The thieves had also stolen the motorcycle parked outside the house.

A police report was lodged.

Sources disclosed that a number of vehicles had been stolen in and around the city within 24 hours yesterday.

There were reports of other bikes missing at Kampung Gersik, a clinic at Petra Jaya, Petanak Market, King Centre commercial area, Kenyalang Park, India Street and Padang Merdeka.

A four-wheel-drive vehicle parked at Jalan Ang Cheng Ho was also reported stolen.

In a recent interview, district police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai revealed a spike in number of motorcycle thefts in the district recently, but assured that a special taskforce had been set up to address the issue.