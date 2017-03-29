Police sergeant charged with three counts of corruption, involving RM18,500

MELAKA: A police sergeant at the Narcotic Criminal Investigation of the Alor Gajah District Police headquarters pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of corruption.

Rasyidah Onn, 26, was alleged to have solicited and received bribes, totalling RM18,500, from one Ahmad Firdaose Ramlan as an inducement for her to not take action against his brother and three others for alleged possession of ketum water.

For the first and second charge, for allegedly receiving RM6,000 and soliciting RM6,500, respectively, she was alleged to have committed the offences through telephone calls at the Melaka Office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at 11.13 am and 2.27 pm, respectively, on March 16 this year.

On the third count, Rasyidah was charged with obtaining RM6,000 from the man at Pizza Hut Delivery, KM 15-1, Ground Floor, Jalan Perniagaan Jelatang 1, Jelatang Business Centre, Alor Gajah near here, at 4.35 pm the same day.

All the charges were made under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same law.

Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi allowed her bail of RM9,000 in one surety for all charges and set April 27 for mention.

Prosecuting officer from MACC Ong Cheng Hian prosecuted, while lawyer James S Thanjong Tuan (Rpt: Thanjong Tuan) represented Rasyidah. – Bernama