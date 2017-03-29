Snatch thief beaten up after he was caught

MIRI: A snatch thief was given a dose of street justice after being apprehended by members of the public at a supermarket at Taman Tunku here at 10.30am yesterday.

He was trying to flee after snatching a gold necklace from a woman shopping for groceries in the shop when other shoppers caught him.

They handed the necklace back to the 60-year-old woman after giving the thief a beating.

Miri deputy police chief, Supt. Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the incident and said the man, who was drunk when caught, was not seriously injured.

“He was taken to Miri Hospital. We are investigating the case under Section 392 of the Penal Code,” he said.