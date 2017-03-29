Tabalong offers scholarships for outstanding students

TANJUNG, South Kalimantan: High school students who excel achievement in Tabalong will receive a scholarship to study at a local college, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“High school students in top 10 rankings will be given scholarships at the College of Islamic Education (STIT) and the College of Administrative Sciences (STIA) in Tabalong,” said Head of Education Agency Marzuki Hakim in Tanjung, Tuesday.

According to him, the policy of scholarships is a government effort to promote STIT Syekh Muhammad Nafis who begin receiving new students.

In addition, Marzuki expect the coming of STIT with Study Program of Islamic Education and Islamic Education Management is able to overcome the shortage of teachers of religion in the district.

Currently, a number of schools from elementary to high school in Tabalong still lack of religion teachers, as in SDN Padang Panjang, whose teacher will retire.

STIT managed by the Foundation of Syekh Muhammad Nafis, and the lecture utilize a number of rooms at the Islamic Center which is a Tabalong government’s asset.

Head of Tabalong Development Planning Board (Bappeda) Erwan Mardani said feasibility study to STIT establishment Syekh Muhammad Nafis in cooperation with the State Islamic Institute (IAIN) Antasari Banjarmasin has been implemented in 2016.