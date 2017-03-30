Attempt to bring in contraband cigarettes foiled

LIMBANG: The police foiled a bid to bring contraband cigarettes from Miri to here on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police stopped three men at KM8 Kubong road at about 2.30pm.

They were on their way from Miri to bring 6,770 cartons of contraband cigarettes of various brands to Limbang.

The men, believed to be loggers, had been driving 11 hours from Miri through logging roads to Long Lama, Long Seridan, Long Balau and Long Napor on their way to Limbang.

They were arrested and seized with them were the contraband cigarettes worth about RM350,000 and two 4WD pickup trucks valued at about RM100,000.

Limbang Deputy OCPD DSP Tega Bilong yesterday confirmed in a press conference that a report on the arrests and seizure had been made.

The press conference was attended by head of Public Order ASP Khairul Ridzuan Ahmad and head of Crime Prevention and Community Security Inspector Samsil Akai.

“The suspects in their 40s were from Miri, Sibu and Marudi, and two of them were drivers of the two vehicles seized,” Tega said.

“We believe this group had been active in smuggling activities all this while before their modus operandi was uncovered by police,” he added.

Investigations indicated that the three suspects were employed in the logging industry and were tasked by a smuggling syndicate to supply contraband goods from Miri to customers in Limbang and the neighbouring country.

Limbang police has referred the case to the Customs and Excise Department for investigation under Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act, 1967.