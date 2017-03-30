Sarawak 

Body of septuagenarian recovered from Kut River

Firemen placing the body of the victim in a body bag before handing it over to the police.

SIBU: The body of a septuagenarian who was feared drowned in Batang Igan River on Tuesday was discovered at about 9.15am yesterday.

The body of Jini Terubok, 75, was found floating in Sungai Kut, Dalat about one kilometre from the last spot she was reportedly seen by members of the public and Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel during a joint search and rescue operation.

There were no injury marks on the body when it was found.

Jini was reported missing on Tuesday by her family members after she failed to return home to Kampung Bungan Besar.

