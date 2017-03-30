EY: Majority of banks plan to invest in new tech as market challenges persist

KUCHING: While only 11 per cent of banking executives globally expect their financial performance to improve significantly over the next 12 months, 60 per cent of banks see the need to invest in new customer-facing technologies to spur growth,

This was according to the EY Global Banking Outlook 2017, a study of senior executives was conducted among almost 300 banks across Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia-Pacific including Malaysia.

With current sentiments dampened by generally weaker economic climates, banks’ immediate priorities center around a defensive ‘protect and control’ mode as they focus on building an agile and sustainable business model for the future.

Of the global respondents, 69 and 66 per cent respectively indicated managing reputational risk, and meeting regulatory compliance and reporting standards as the top two strategic priorities in 2017. This reflects a magnified emphasis on strengthening risk profiles and culture while meeting corporate governance obligations.

The survey also identified two key growth agendas globally: recruiting and retaining talent (63 per cent) and investing in new customer-facing technology (60 per cent).

The first initiative appears especially critical for Asia-Pacific institutions as management seeks to secure talent, raise employee engagement and ensure that labor resources are in place to capture growth opportunities, particularly for front-line and digital-related undertakings.

Jan Bellens, EY Global Emerging Markets Leader, Banking & Capital Markets, stresses that banks cannot simply wait for a return to normalcy in order to achieve meaningful profitability.

“In the current environment, the global banking industry must innovate in order to grow, institutions need to seek alternative ways to reshape, organise and optimize their businesses, while concurrently meeting regulatory obligations and actively engaging customers,” he said in a statement.

Generally in the Asia-Pacific region, enhancing cybersecurity and data security, and meeting capital, liquidity and leverage ratio requirements take precedence as most critical to protecting and controlling the banks’ businesses in the coming year.

There are some slight variations in the focus for banks in Asean. In Singapore, banks are emphasizing on recruiting and retaining key talent, followed by risk management improvements, new customer-facing investments, balance sheet optimisation and gender diversity promotion on the management board.

In Malaysia, banks are prioritizing risk management, and asset quality and credit risks improvement, and the ability to meet capital, liquidity and leverage ratio requirements.

Bellens explained: “Banks in developed markets are focused more on talent recruitment and retention, and cybersecurity enhancements, while those in emerging markets emphasize more on improvements in risk management, asset quality and credit risks.

“For Malaysia, it is likely due to increasing competition from the non-banks or FinTechs for talent.”

Meanwhile, Chan Hooi Lam, Partner, Financial Services Assurance Head and Malaysia Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services, Ernst & Young said the key to success is to build a better ecosystem, not necessarily a bigger bank.

“Institutions need to continue to seek new and innovative ways to drive profitability while proactively managing external and systemic risks. This will include better leveraging and cultivating the talent resources in their rganizations to identify ways to optimise and automate existing customer channels for a seamless service delivery and better experience.”

“New technologies are believed to have been transforming business models and causing disruptions across the financial services value chain. Incumbents may need to move beyond conservative, incremental adjustments toward effectively implementing and executing bolder organisation-wide innovation. Uncertainty in the market should not be an excuse for inaction,” concluded Chan.