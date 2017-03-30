Long-term positive on MMC’s acquisition of Penang port

KUCHING: Analysts are long-term positive on MMC Corporation Bhd’s (MMC) acquisition of Penang port, with expectations that the port is to contribute to earnings by the second quarter of 2017 (2Q17) at two to four per cent in financial year 2017-2018 estimate (FY17-18E).

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, MMC announced that the group had acquired 36 million ordinary shares in Penang Port Sdn Bhd (Penang Port), representing approximately 49 per cent ordinary equity interest in Penanga Port for a cash consideration of RM200 million.

MMC also revealed that the group had nominated wholly-owned subsidiary MMC Port Holdings Sdn Bhd (MMC Port) as the transferee to hold the sale shares on the completion of the share sale and purchase agreement (SPA) dated August 5, 2016.

According to the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research), the group is now varying the terms of the SPA which no longer requires the disposal of the ferry business which was initially a condition precedent.

“The disposal of the ferry business is still on the table and we believe it is likely to happen by end FY17,” Kenanga Research said.

Kenanga Research recapped that it is long-term positive on this acquisition as it is in line with MMC’s core growth strategy in the port and logistic industry.

In terms of pricing, the research arm deemed the acquisition price of RM200 million as fair given that it implied historical price to book ratio of 0.95-fold, whilst their previous acquisition on NCB Holdings (NCB) implied a price to book ratio of 1.47-fold.

“However, in terms of profitability, it is less attractive compared to NCB,” the research arm said.

Post imputing for the contributions from Penang port by 2Q17, Kenanga Research expected earnings to increase by two per cent to 4.3 per cent in FY17-18 to RM495.7 million to RM528.1 million.

Kenanga Research’s earnings estimates were based on modest single-digit revenue growth for Penang Port in line with growth assumptions for other ports under its coverage, while the research arm estimated low net margin assumptions of six to 10 per cent in FY17-18, pending disposal of MMC’s loss-making ferry business likely by end FY17.

“FY18 net margin assumptions are also modest and pending improvements in the ports operating efficiency in the longer run,” it said.

Additionally, the research arm expected net gearing to increase marginally from 0.77-fold to 0.79-fold in FY17 post the acquisition.

Kenanga Research has thus maintained its ‘market perform’ call as most upsides have been priced in from recognitions for the construction and ports segment.

The research arm has also imputed for valuations of Penang Port and are valuing it based on one-fold price-to-book value to maintain conservative valuations.

All in, Kenanga Research increased its sum of parts-driven target price to RM2.74 per share, from RM2.70 per share previously.