Malaysia Airlines confirms engineer injured at KIA

KUCHING: National carrier Malaysia Airlines has confirmed that one of its engineers was involved in an accident at Kuching International Airport (KIA) last Friday.

The airline said the accident occurred during routine servicing of an aircraft’s oxygen system.

The Borneo Post was informed of the incident, which occurred around 11pm, by a tip-off from the public.

In its reply, Malaysia Airlines said safety is of utmost importance to the airline and all required safety precautions were taken.

“We are currently investigating the incident. All available support and help has been extended to our member of staff and family,” said the airline in a statement.

According to witnesses, the engineer was severely hurt after an oxygen servicing cart exploded and caught fire.

This caused the engineer to suffer burns on his face and hands.

It is understood that he is receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital Burns Unit.