Man charged with rape, luring victim into prostitution

SARIKEI: A 42-year old man was yesterday charged in a magistrate’s court here with rape and for luring a 14-year-old girl into prostitution.

However, no plea was taken from the accused and as he was denied bail. He was ordered to be remanded at Sibu Central Prison pending further mention of the case on April 17

The accused is charged with rape under Section 376(2)(d) of the Penal Code which carries the minimum 10 years and maximum 30 years’ jail and whipping.

He is alleged to have raped the 14-year-old girl in the bushes at Jalan Meranti here around 9am on July 17 last year.

For luring the accused into illicit trade (prostitution), the accused faces two charges framed under Section 372(1)(f) of the

Penal Code which provides for up to six months’ jail and up to RM2,000-fine or both on conviction.

For the first charge, he allegedly committed the offence around 6.30pm on July 7, last year on the first floor of a shoplot in Wharf Road here by acting as an intermediary to assist the 14-year-old girl to look for and make deals with customers.

For the second charge, the accused allegedly committed the offence about the same time on July 10, 2016 at the same venue.

According to prosecuting officer, Inspector Anbarasu Gobind, the case was reported by the victim’s mother at Sibu Central Police Station on July 18 last year, which subsequently referred the case to Sarikei police for further action.

Acting on the report and after months of searching for the two suspects mentioned in the report, a police team led by Inspector Muhammad Sollehuddin Rahmat arrested one suspect (accused) from the top floor of a coffee shop in Merdeka Road here on March 15 this year.

An investigation conducted by the District CID chief ASP Samat Amit found out that the victim had been lured by the accused and his wife (second suspect), who is also the victim’s aunt, to opt for prostitution as an easy way out to earn some money.

Enticed by the duo’s sweet words, the victim who lived with her grandparents at a longhouse in Bintangor, followed them to Sarikei to carry out the illicit activities on July 7 and 10 last year.

The victim claimed that her aunt negotiated with customers the amount to be charged for sex service, which was normally RM200 per session. The money would be paid to the aunt.

During the investigation, the victim also confessed to have been raped by the accused.

The police are meanwhile still looking for another suspect who is still at large.