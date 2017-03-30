Masidi discusses tourism partnership with Brunei Sultan

KOTA KINABALU: Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun was on a three-working day visit to Brunei Darussalam from March 26 to 28.

Masidi and his entourage were granted an audience by the Brunei Sultan, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien.

During the meeting at Istana Nurul Iman, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Masidi discussed bilateral relations between Brunei and Sabah, especially in tourism partnership.

The Sultan took a keen interest on the progress of the various joint promotions on tourism-related initiatives between Brunei and Sabah.

Sabah Tourism Board is proud to partner Royal Brunei Airlines in many joint promotion initiatives which resulted in more tourists visiting both Brunei and Sabah.

Accompanying Masidi was Datuk Ghulam Jelani bin Khanizaman, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Brunei Darussalam.

According to Masidi, last year’s achievement was the ‘best year in tourism’ for Sabah as a result of the consistent hard work by the public and private sectors.

A total of 3.427 million arrivals were achieved, the highest in Sabah’s history, bringing in an estimated RM7.249 billion (USD1.638 billion) to the state economy.

Brunei was one of the state’s top international arrivals into Sabah last year, he said, adding that arrivals from Brunei increased by 8.2 per cent from 84,977 in 2015 to 91,923 last year.

“Royal Brunei Airlines (RBA) has a great network for long haul travels. Some of the long haul arrivals, particularly from Australia, traditionally used the Melbourne-Kota Kinabalu route, a connection they have been enjoying for many years.

Masidi said Sabah was seeing positive results from fresh strategies and new marketing approaches, and combined with the convenient air accessibility by RBA, arrivals from Australia last year increased by 8.7 per cent compared to 2015.