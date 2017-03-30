Maybulk shares up on rebound in baltic dry index

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Bulk Carriers Bhd (Maybulk) shares rose a sen to 84.5 sen at closing yesterday, riding on the rebound in the Baltic Dry Index (BDI).

The shares opened higher yesterday at 85.5 sen from 83.5 sen on Tuesday’s close.

To date, the share price has risen over 19 per cent.It was reported that the company’s stock was trading at its highest point since July last year.

In a note, Hong Leong Investment Bank said, the BDI has been improving amid stronger demand in coal and iron ore.

“The index has been trending higher from 685 to 1,240 over the past five weeks due to an increase in iron ore and coal imports by China,” it said.

It said according to the Customs data in China, iron ore imports increased 12.6 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to 175 million tonnes, while coal imports added 48.5 per cent yoy to 42.6 million tonnes.

“A stronger BDI reading towards 1,400-1,500 would provide a rerating catalyst for the dry bulk shipping industry,” the research firm said.

The BDI is a measure of how much of cost is required to ship raw materials such as iron ore, steel, cement, coal etc.

It is an economic indicator issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange.

The BDI index provides “an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea.” — Bernama