No explosion at plant but 2 workers scalded when machinery catches fire

The Chinese national who was scalded by hot water from the sprinkler arrives in hospital. The local plant employee being wheeled to the treatment room upon his arrival in hospital.

KUCHING: Two workers of a solar integrated plant at Samajaya Free Industrial Zone were

hospitalised after a machine inside the factory caught fire yesterday morning.

The victims, a 23-year-old local and a 25-year-old Chinese national, were said to have been scalded by hot water from the factory’s overhead sprinkler system that was activated by the fire around 7am.

State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii said personnel from the Tabuan Jaya and Padugan fire stations were despatched to the scene after a call was received at 7.11am.

“The fire affecting a machinery inside the plant was dealt with by the factory’s Emergency Response Team prior to Bomba’s arrival.

“It occurred on the 250 by 200 metres upper floor, damaging about 40 per cent of it,” he said after the incident.

Tiong revealed that the victims were sent to Sarawak General Hospital and placed in the Red Zone — the foreign worker said to be worse off as his entire body was scalded.

“Both victims were injured because they were hit by water from the sprinkler system that was spraying the burning machine,” he said, adding that there was no explosion at the plant.