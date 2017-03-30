Plastics, packaging players to gain from capacity expansion

KUCHING: Plastics and packaging manufacturers are poised to benefit from their capacity expansion to enhance their revenue growth over the long-term.

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) in a report yesterday said their expansions across the sector will continue to drive top-line growth in the long run.

Elaborating further, the research firm said one of the companies under its coverage, SLP Resources Bhd (SLP Resources) is expected to continue with its capacity expansion plan.

“The company is planning a new manufacturing facility to increase capacity by 58 per cent to 38,000 metric tonne (MT) by financial year 2018 (FY18) and targeting to penetrate the Chinese market in the future,” it explained in a note.

Meanwhile, another packaging company SCGM Bhd (SCGM) is renting a 20,000 square feet (sqft) facility in Kulai, Johor to house two new extrusion machines, thus increasing the company’s capacity production by 44 per cent to 36,000 MT per year in financial year 2017 (FY17) ending April 2017.

The company’s longer-term expansion plans include a new plant targeted for completion in FY19 ending April 2019 which will boost production capacity by an additional 74 per cent to 62,600 MT per year.

Furthermore, Scientex Bhd (Scientex) continued to ramp up its operations with additional capacity production at its Rawang plant and Ipoh plant by the second half of financial year 2017 (2HFY17) ending July 2017.

Scientex has also invested in a new plant in the US due in the second half of 2018 (2H18) to boost the group’s capacity and sales.

“Another company, Thong Guan Industries Bhd (Thong Guan) is constantly investing in capacity expansion and research and development (R&D) to improve sales and profit margins on existing products as well as revamping its customer base to target more multinational corporations (MNCs),” it added.

“As a result, the continued expansions by plastics and packaging manufacturers should ensure their long-term earnings growth beyond FY18.”

For the plastics and packaging manufacturers financial results for FY17 and FY18, the research firm expects strong earnings growth of 25 per cent and 33 per cent for SLP Resources, 26 per cent and 29 per cent for SCGM, 18 per cent and 19 per cent for Scientex and 12 per cent and 14 per cent for Thong Guan.

Owing to the steady expansion plans backed by strong demand for plastic products, Kenanga Research believed the plastics and packaging manufacturers are going to register strong earnings growth in the future supported by more sales from increased production.

Besides that, the research firm maintained its bullish outlook on the sector due to favourable macroeconomic fundamentals.

“The plastics and packaging sector will continue to remain resilient in the near term driven by resilient demand, allowing plastic packagers under its monitoring to embark on robust capacity expansion over the next one to two years, and product innovation, translating to strong double-digit earnings growth in FY17-18,” it said.

The prospects of the sector remain strong supported by the weak ringgit environment and low resin cost which it has accounted for in its earnings estimates for plastics and packaging manufacturers under its coverage, allowing the sector to thrive on positive market sentiment.