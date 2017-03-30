Sheen not yet seen for CPO, analysts neutral on 2Q

KUCHING: Analysts are neutral on the plantations sector’s second quarter of 2017 (2Q17) as upside for crude palm oil (CPO) remains limited by a strong palm and soy production outlook while the downside is contained by range-bound crude oil prices and a strong US dollar.

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) maintained its ‘neutral’ call on the sector as it believed CPO price upside is limited by a strong palm and soy production outlook, although downside is contained by range-bound crude oil prices and a strong US dollar to ringgit.

“We continue to expect mild CPO price corrections in 2Q17 and a stronger correction through the second half of 2017 (2H17) as stocks start to recover, for a 2Q17 CPO price range of RM2,700 to RM2,970 per metric tonne (MT). However, external catalysts could lead us to revise our CPO price view.”

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, the research team believed that the plantation sector could see a solid 1Q17 performance.

This is attributed to a double boost of higher prices — such as an increase of 31 per cent to RM3,172 per MT quarter-to-date (QTD) average – and stronger expected Malaysian production with an increase of 17 per cent to 3.98 million MT.

However, on a quarterly basis, Kenanga Research observed that the sector should be relatively flat, as higher CPO prices offset lower expected Malaysian production.

“All-in, we think 1Q17 results should come in largely within-to-below expectations, depending on the strength of production recovery.

“Sabah-focused producers may see some earnings weakness early in the year due to softer production, as they were more heavily impacted by dry weather in mid-2015 and early-2016,” it said.

On the overall outlook of 2017, Kenanga Research opined that 2017 is a year of earnings recovery for planters. However, it believed that the recovery might have already been priced-in.

“Although planters’ share prices tend to track CPO price movements, investors can take comfort in the positive sector earnings outlook for 2017.

“We believe that for 2017 planters will see strong earnings recovery at 52 per cent at the sector level, compared to the substantial earnings drop seen in 2015 of 46 per cent due to extended weak prices, despite a strong production year.

“We think this factor should help limit downside risk on planter’s share price, should CPO prices see a significant turnaround in 2H17.

“Nevertheless, with consensus CPO expectations at c.RM2,600 per MT close to our own forecast RM2,550 per MT, we think that the earnings recovery trend has already been priced in to market expectations,” the research team explained.

Aside from that, Kenanga Research also pointed out that the plantation sector could see a post-drought production recovery in 2H17.

“However, with early-2016 dryness slightly impacting production in 1Q17, we expect full-year production to fall short of the previous all-time high in 2015 of 19.96 million MT.

“Hence, we expect actual production to come in closer to our medium-high scenario forecast. Our three projections are presented overleaf, based on five-year average production, five-year high, and the medium-high scenario based on the mid-point of average and high exports,” it added.

On the biodiesel outlook in 2017, Kenanga Research said it would be more focused on governmental policies than usual, particularly in Indonesia, Malaysia, US and Europe.

“Some planters have recently mentioned that Indonesia is considering a lower biodiesel margin for blenders from US$125 per MT currently to US$100 per MT. This could be supportive of CPO prices as slightly soften blenders’ margins would be compensated by higher subsidised biodiesel volumes.

“Meanwhile, Malaysia is targeting to implement B10 biodiesel blend this year from B7 currently. While a higher blend would improve domestic demand, we note that the B10 implementation has seen several delays since last year while a new implementation date has yet to be announced,” it said.

It added, “Overall, we think that Malaysia and Indonesia’s on-going biodiesel plans should bode well for prices, once implemented; but US and EU actions could be mixed-to-negative.

“Nevertheless, regional producers’ actions should provide price support for CPO prices that can negate actions from the US or EU, once it materialises.”