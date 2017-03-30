Two nabbed for attempted cable theft

BINTULU: Two local men were detained for attempting to steal electrical cables in front of Kampung Nelayan Jalan Similajau, Tanjung Kidurong on Wednesday night.

Bintulu police chief Superintendent Zailanni Amit said a member of the public spotted the suspects cutting the cables around 11.58pm and immediately called the police.

A police team from Kidurong police station responded to the call and sent its Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) Unit to the location.

Among the items seized from the suspects were two motorcycles, two adjustable spanners, a screwdriver, a saw, pliers, a pair of gloves, string and cables.

The two suspects have been remanded to assist investigations under Section 379/511 of the Penal Code for attempting theft.

Meanwhile, Zailanni thanked the public for their cooperation in providing information and being alert to their surroundings, especially in assisting the police in crime prevention activities.