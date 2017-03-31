AirAsia flies Kuching/Pontianak daily from June 5

KUCHING: Low-cost airline AirAsia, will now fly to Pontianak, Indonesia from Kuching with direct daily flights commencing June 5 this year.

Operated exclusively by AirAsia with the flight code AK1028 (Kuching to Pontianak) and AK1029 (Pontianak to Kuching), this marks AirAsia’s 10th route from Kuching and the airline’s second route from Malaysia into Pontianak.

AirAsia head of commercial, Spencer Lee said the airline was excited to launch its second international flight from Kuching which will further expand its connectivity between Malaysia and Indonesia for all its guests.

He said Pontianak offers a unique experience for travellers with it being one of the twelve cities that straddle the Equator.

“We are confident this new route will contribute to the five million tourists target for Sarawak this year aside from boosting the local economy and trade sector,” he said.

In celebration of the new route, travellers can look forward to all-in-fares from as low as RM89 one-way which are available from now until April 2 for the travel period from June 5 to September 30.

AirAsia BIG members who book during the promotion period can also earn two times (2X) AirAsia BIG Points on the base fare. Visit airasia.com or use the AirAsia mobile app on the iPhone or Android devices to enjoy the special promotional fares.

AK1028 departs at 1155am from Kuching and arrives at 11.45am (West Indonesian time) in Pontianak. On the other hand, AK 1029 departs from Pontianak at 12.10 noon (West Indonesian time) and reaches Kuching at 1.50pm.

As the capital city of West Kalimantan province, Pontianak is also known as Kota Khatulistiwa (Equator City) for being the only city in the world situated right on the Equator that divides the northern and southern hemispheres.

It is famously home to the Equator Monument and biannual festivities that witness a shadowless moment twice a year.

AirAsia currently flies to nine destinations from Kuching with a total of 438 weekly flights both ways. The destinations are Miri, Sibu, Bintulu, Kota Kinabalu, Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu, Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Aside from Kuching, AirAsia also operates direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Pontianak since 2015.