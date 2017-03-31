Alice leads Sarawak back to MSSM throne

KUCHING: Sarawak regained the overall championship crown after a lapse of two years at the recent Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM) Table Tennis Championship in Johor Bahru, Johor when they captured four titles and collected 330 points in the five-day meet.

However, Sarawak had to share the glory with Selangor who also finished on 330 points after claiming five titles.

Powering the state’s challenge was national paddler Alice Chang Li Sian who became the team’s best performer after bagging three gold medals.

Alice tamed Johor’s Tee Ai Xin 3-0 (12-10, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7) to lift the Girls’ Under-18 singles title. It was a Sarawak one-two finish in the Girls’ U18 doubles where Alice partnered Karen Lyne Dick to beat Crystal Tiong Hui Man and Sammi Tay Yuen Ning 3-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-1, 11-7).

Alice was also a member of the Girls’ U18 team which won the gold after beating Selangor’s Vivian Ng Jun Li, Kuan E Xian and Chin Pui Yie in the final.

Sarawak’s other gold was delivered by Derrick Tsai Chang Fung and Gabriel Ling Kerk Yu who beat Christopher Goh-Kho and Wong Man On in the Boys U18 doubles. The team’s other silver medals were won in the Boys’ U18 team, Boys’ U12 doubles and Boys’ U18 singles while the bronze came in the Girls’ U18 singles.

Apart from that, five Sarawak paddlers were ranked among the top 10 players of the tournament, with Alice Chang No. 1, Crystal Tiong No. 4 and Karen No. 6 in the girls’ category while Derrick Tsai was No. 2 and Gabriel Ling No. 9 in the boys’ category.

The Sarawak team contingent leader was Wong Chung Kung while the team managers are William Anut, Jeremy Ling Beng Leh and Teo Mui Ching. Coaches are Foo Tiang Nyap, Tang Wee Wee, Sze Kah Yit and Grace Teng Ping.