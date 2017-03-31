Analysts more positive on Affin’s efforts to transform bank

KUCHING: Analysts felt more positive about Affin Holdings Bhd’s (Affin) efforts in transforming the bank.

According to the research arm of Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research), Affin is now taking a proactive engagement with the investment community, including participating in the corporate day and regular meeting with analysts to manage perceptions on its bank.

It noted that coupled with the recent positive market sentiment, Affin’s share price has surged by 19 per cent year to date (YTD).

Since the last meeting with HLIB Research, Affin added another four programs under Affinity, bringing up total programs initiated to 21, of which four of them have been completed.

HLIB Research highlighted that the projects completed include the new RM model, SME sales organisation setup, branch-hub management and solution architecture.

“The balance of the projects is on track to be launched in the near future,” it said.

On loan growth, HLIB Research noted that Affin is targeting six per cent to seven per cent of loan growth in financial year 2017 (FY17), higher than industry of four per cent to five per cent.

The research arm further noted that bulk of this will be driven by both household and small and medium enterprise (SME) loans.

“SME is the segment that Affin is keen to delve further given its higher yield and underserved nature.

“Moving forward, Affin would like to maintain its loan composition at 46 per cent:54 per cent for consumer:corporate,” the research arm said.

On the group’s presence in hire purchase, HLIB Research pointed out that while some banks held back in this segment, Affin expanded its loan for this segment, from RM5 billion as at end-December 2005 to RM12 billion as at end-December 2016.

“Despite the enlarged portfolio, impaired loan for this segment stood at below one per cent, attributed to careful stance adopted by avoiding higher risk segment such as second-hand car market,” it said.

On another note, HLIB Research said that Affin is targeting early completion of reorganization in third quarter of 2017 (3Q17) versus end-FY17.

The research arm added that Affin is expected to boost the bank’s total capital to circa 18 per cent from 17 per cent as at end-December 2016.

Overall, despite all the positives, HLIB Research noted that earnings accretion only can be felt as early as FY18 as high investment incurred will offset cost saving initiatives in early stage.

“We turn mildly positive on Affin’s progress which will boast its loan growth in the immediate term,” the research arm said. “However, we are keeping our eyes on Affin’s asset quality as well as weak loan-loss-coverage.”

Leaving its forecasts unchanged, HLIB Research also maintained its ‘hold’ rating on Affin.