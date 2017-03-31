ATI students go on field trips

KOTA KINABALU: ATI College organized field trips for its students which is one of the requirements needed to fulfil their passing grade.

On March 11 and 12, 43 students of Diploma in Tourism Management and Diploma in Hospitality Management programme went to Dragon Pearl Resort in Kota Belud and six diploma in Tourism Management students went to Sinilou Kibambangan Waterpark, Penampang on March 19.

Devyn Daleowen bin Dusi, a lecturer in the School of Tourism and responsible for planning and managing the entire trip, said the field trips were aimed at developing critical thinking, endorsing better communication and teamwork and exposing the students to one of the newest attractions in Kota Belud.

Students were able to get all the information by site inspection and interviewing with the manager of the Dragon Pearl Resort needed for the assessment.

In addition, the students were able to witness and explore the diversity of the State’s flora and fauna throughout the journey of the hiking as well as the fascinating view of the resort.

Overall, the field trip was successfully organized and met its objectives of giving a real life education in addition to the classroom lesson.

“We believe we shouldn’t hesitate to conduct similar events or activities in the near future which will increase our reputation as an institution which emphasizes on giving the best education to our students,” said Devyn.