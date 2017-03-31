Brothers trio anchor AXIS Petra to track and field glory

KUCHING: AXIS Petra Track & Field team topped the 64th Sarawak athletics Open with a medal haul of 10 gold, six silver and 10 bronze last Sunday.

Of the total medals won, three siblings Mohamad Adib Zulhusni, Mohamad Afif Zulhusni and Mohamad Arif Zulhilmi contributed four gold, two silvers and one bronze in the individual events as well as two golds in the relays.

The brothers made a clean sweep in the men’s 200m final, with Arif taking the gold in 21.26s, Adib the silver (22.38s) and Afif the bronze (22.71s). They also claimed the men’s 4x400m relay gold with a time of 3:29.4s. Adib won the 400m hurdles in 55.08s, with the silver going to Miri’s Reymar Manuel Tebarl Coney (29.5s) and bronze to Ervin Kaik (30.48s).

In the women’s 200m, AXIS representative Nurullina Kamaruddin beat Avriliena Banafe Gindi and Liliet Cordila Mudin to the gold in 27.3s. Lin Khi Liang landed a double gold when he won the men’s hammer throw (31.93m) and men’s discus (29.04m).

The winner of the women’s high jump was Nicole Goh Zhi Wei who cleared 1.40m to beat Nur Lyana Zulyman (1.33m) and Sharen Sharon (1.24m). Nurul Farhana Razdi claimed the shot putt gold with her throw of 8.23m, followed by Zurida Shafie (7.81m) and Lolita Niza (6.43m).

More than 300 athletes took part in the one-day championship organised by the Sarawak Amateur Athletics Association (SAAA). Secretary Leong Beng Kiong said SAAA will be sending about 10 athletes to next month’s Malaysian Open in Perak and bid for slots in the national team for the KL SEA Games in August.