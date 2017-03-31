Cadet programme promotes fire safety among students

BINTULU: The Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department) Cadet programme in schools is one of Bomba’s strategies to educate students for better understanding of fire safety.

State Bomba assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii thus hoped the partnership between Bomba and schools in the state can be enhanced in the future.

He was representing state Bomba director in officiating at the closing and prize-giving ceremony for the Bomba Cadet and Rescue Bintulu Zone 5, 2017 competition held at SMK Bintulu recently. Bomba cadet team from Bintulu Vocational College emerged overall champion.

The competition was jointly organised by Bomba Bintulu and Bintulu Education Office.

Six cadet teams, one each from SMK Bintulu, SMK Bandar, SMK Baru, SMK Kidurong, SMK Assyakirin and Bintulu Vocational College took part in the competition.

Four events contested were ‘ kawad operasi kering’ for boys and girls, Aspec challenge (basic first aid), knot-tying and quizzes.

The competition was participated by 120 cadets, aged 15 to 17.