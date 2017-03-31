Diabetic, asthmatic die at KK mall

Haji Alimarjafri Peter

KOTA KINABALU: Two men, including a tourist from Brunei, died at Wisma Merdeka shopping mall here on Wednesday.

Haji Alimarjafri bin Haji Abdul Wahad, 54, a Brunei citizen, collapsed while walking with his 48-year-old wife on the ground floor of the mall around 12.40pm.

He was taken in an ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 (QEH I) but was pronounced dead a couple of minutes later by doctors.

Police investigation revealed that the man was a diabetic and was in the state capital on vacation with his family since Tuesday.

The other man identified as administration executive Peter Ak Grang, 39, from Bintulu, Sarawak, died after suffering breathing problems and falling off a chair while resting in a room after lunch around 2pm on Wednesday.

He was also rushed to QEH I but was pronounced dead by doctors several minutes later.

According to a medical report, the victim was an asthmatic.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra has ruled out foul play in both cases.

“No criminal elements were found at the scene in both cases and police have classified both cases as sudden dead,” he said.