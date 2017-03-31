Emart Riam’s carnival playground extended until end of June

MIRI: Responding to overwhelming response from visitors, ‘Emart One-Stop Shopping Mall at Riam here (or more commonly known as Emart Riam) has decided to extend the operations of its carnival playground until end of June.

This was disclosed by Wilson Wong senior executive of Emart Realty (Riam) Sdn Bhd, which is the management company of the mall to The Borneo Post yesterday.

When asked about the response of the playground which started in on Feb 25, he said, “the response was overwhelming, according to our statistics, we have about 10,000 people who tried and played the motorised rides.”

He added that this is the first time these rides were brought to Miri. He also revealed that in the near future, there will be more fun rides and games for children and adults alike, such as kid’s basketball and arcade games. The playground features many fun vehicles specially for kids like King Kong Robot, Prince Motorcycle, Kiss Car, UFO Bumper Car, Happy Car and also the balloon castle.

Being battery operated, the rides are safe and easy to maneuver. There are also playground assistants who keep watchful eyes on the kids. Furthermore, every customer who spends RM50 at Emart Supermarket will also get RM5 voucher for the rides.