FA Cup tourney for slots in Sibu League

SIBU: Nine teams have confirmed participation in the Sibu FA Cup football tournament at Tun Zaidi Stadium and the Prisons Field from April 8 till end of May.

Organised by Sibu Division Football Association, its deputy president Major (rtd) Moses Ripal said matches will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, 2 to 4pm, with four matches a day. He said they can still take in 11 teams before the closing date on April 3.

“Entry fee is RM900 per team with each team limited to 20 players,” he said, adding that 10 teams will be selected to take part in the Sibu League 2018.

Top four cash prizes are RM5,000, RM3,000, RM1,000 and RM800. Entry forms can be obtained at Sibu Division FA office in Awang Ramli Amit Road here and Ivan Cafe in Permai Jaya here. For more information, call: Moses (019438 8306), Mohamad Safree (013 803 7300), Affendy (019 983 3352) and Tony Karno (014 597 5250).