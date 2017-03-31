GCH Retail 123rd outlet opens in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: GCH Retail (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, the owner of the Giant brand, opened its 123rd outlet in the country at the Giant Tunjung Mall in Bandar Baharu Tunjung yesterday.

Chief executive officer Pierre Olivier Deplanck said the outlet is also the second in Kelantan with the first opened a few years ago at the Kota Bharu Trade Centre (KBTC).

“With the opening of this mall, 700 job opportunities have been created and we have also engaged over 10 local small-medium enterprises (SMEs) to become suppliers for Giant Tunjung. This is our way of supporting the local communities in places we have a presence,” he told reporters at a press conference after officiating the opening of the new outlet.

Also present was giant general manager (Operation) Neil Gurusamy, Giant East Coast Regional Manager Sari Siron and Giant Tunjung general manager Suhaimi Ibrahim.

Deplanck said the new mall gathered 127 retailers under one roof to offer a variety of items, including electronics, fashion brands and foodstuff.

“With its new concept store that spans 95,000 sq ft, the Giant Tunjung Mall will be a one-stop solution provider for all family needs and cater to more than 51,000 households within the area.

“It has also 350 parking bays and 57,000 sq ft of a supermarket haven and be the catalyst to transform the entire Bandar Baharu Tunjung’s upcoming neighbourhood into a sought after township that offers a myriad of facilities to residents,” he added.

Earlier, as part of Giant’s Corporate Social Responsibilty (CSR)programme, Deplanck also handed over a RM50,000 cheque to MyKasih Foundation Board of Trustee, Siti Khairon Shariff.

The fund will be distributed to 50 underprivileged families from around Kota Bharu to enable them to shop for their grocery items at Giant on a monthly basis for a year. — Bernama