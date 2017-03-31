It’s double jeopardy for family of kidnap victim

KUALA LUMPUR: It is like double jeopardy.

That is the situation that could describe the misfortune befalling the family of one of the abduction victims of the militant Abu Sayyaf group, Fandy Bakran, 27, after their home in Tawau, Sabah was also destroyed in a fire 10 days after the kidnapping incident.

Recalling the dark incident, Fandy’s mother, Hasmia Lahapi, 51, said the sadness she suffered could not be described in words.

“Imagine the sufferings that I had to go through. Every night I could not sleep thinking about the safety of my abducted son.

“Then, our house was suddenly destroyed in a fire and had to stay at the home of relatives. Nevertheless, I am grateful that my son is back with the family,” she told reporters here yesterday.

Earlier, two other victims of the kidnapping, Jumadil Rahim, 24 and Mohd Ridzuan Ismail, 33, together with their families had met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at his official residence in Taman Duta, here.

The three victims were rescued by the Philippine security forces in an operation in the Punay (Publicion) General Estino general area, Philippines at 11.30pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Harianti Hamsi, 31, the wife of Mohd Ridzuan, said the eight-month period that she had gone through after the disappearance of her husband was too sad and difficult to describe.

The mother of three said that she was informed of the abduction by a friend of her husband.

“After my husband disappeared, one of our children had a fever and I too had to look after our eldest daughter, Noridawati, 6, who is a disabled person (OKU),” she said in tears.

Harianti also recorded her appreciation to all parties involved in the efforts to rescue her husband, especially the Malaysian government. — Bernama