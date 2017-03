TAWAU: Police seized 134.10 grammes of syabu from a man at a parking lot at Jalan Morrel-Kuhara, off Muhibbah Raya here yesterday.

District police chief ACP Fadil bin Hj Marsus said the suspect had tried to flee when police approached him.

The syabu in three plastic packets had a street value of RM14,800.

Fadil said the detained man was brought to Tawau police station for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.