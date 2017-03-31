Many firsts for St Joseph’s Family of Schools at Sarawak Stadium

KUCHING: St Joseph’s Family of Schools will be celebrating many firsts when it holds its Annual Inter-House Athletics Meet this Sunday.

Firstly, the inter-house sports meet will be held at Sarawak Stadium in Petra Jaya from 7am to 1:30pm for the first time due to the large number of students and parents involved — about 1,500 students. Since its inception six years ago, St Joseph’s Private School has been holding its annual sports day at the SMK Tabuan Jaya Mini Stadium and the Jubilee Grounds.

It is also the first time that St Joseph’s International School Kuching is joining the sporting event since this school started in January this year. St Joseph’s Family of Schools is now made up of St Joseph’s Private Primary and Secondary Schools and the International School.

Another first is the guest of honour who is the new Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuching Most Reverend Simon Poh who was installed on March 20.

Five sport houses namely Red, Blue, Green, Yellow and Purple will be vying for top honours in this meet. The different track events are grouped under Boys’ and Girls’ Under-18, U15, U14, U13, U12, Year 4, 3 and 2. These include 100m, 400m, 1500m and 4x100m relay.

For children under eight years old, there will be fun games. Trophies will be awarded to the best boys/girls athletes in the age groups as well as the boys/girls champion houses and the overall champion house.

There are also prizes for the march-past to the best team (house) and best team (uniform group). The field events — shot put, javelin, discus, high jump, long jump and triple jump — were held earlier on March 15-16 in the school compound. — by Ting Tieng Hee