MBKS: Permit required for live entertainments

KUCHNG: Entertainment outlet operators are reminded to apply for a permit if they intend to organise live entertainments at their premises.

According to Kuching South City Council (MBKS) chief enforcement officer Standley Dikod, the council has of late encountered many entertainment outlets as well as food outlets and bistros under its jurisdiction organising live entertainments such as musical performances without a proper licence.

“Whenever there is a live band performance for instance, this will always generate noise and we have received a lot of complaints from the public on this matter,” he disclosed during the MBKS Briefing and Dialogue on Entertainment Outlets and Reflexology Centres at its auditorium here yesterday.

He pointed out that these days, entertainment or food outlets often invite buskers or musicians to perform at their premises to attract customers.

“If you are still doing it now or in the process or have the intention to organise such event, please go through the proper channel and apply for the licence,” he informed those present during the dialogue comprising entertainment outlet operators as well as reflexology centre operators.

“Even though you may have the licence to operate as an entertainment outlet, but for this offence, we can take action by issuing compound or bring you to court,” he warned.

Standley also relayed that one of the main issues the council often faced whenever its enforcement officers carried out its inspection was that entertainment outlets or reflexology centres tend to operate beyond the permitted hours.

“The operating hour for entertainment outlets is up to 2.30am whereas for reflexology centres, they can operate up to 12 midnight.

“Some of these operators were found to have breached the licence condition especially for entertainment outlets during weekends and public holidays where they were found to operate even up to 5am,” he revealed.

Nevertheless, he said MBKS was closely monitoring the situation and whenever these operators are found to have violated the condition, the council will take the appropriate action such as compounding, issuing of notice, and so on.

Other issues encountered by the council, he added, were noise nuisance, workers logbook which were not up to date, different signage name compared to the one issued on the licence and operation hours signage that are no longer visible.

Standley further warned that those found to have violated the licence condition would face penalty and/or sentence under the Entertainment Ordinance, 2000 or the Reflexology and Health Establishment By-Laws, 2009.

“Our enforcement can issue compound under the ‘Offer to Compound Notice’ to offenders on the spot to those who do not comply to rules and regulations

“To sum it, operators can be compounded up to RM8,000 for various offences and we can issue them each time we catch them committing the said offence,” he remarked.

He also stressed that failure to pay the compound would result in prosecution in court.

“If found guilty, the offender can be fined up to RM20,000, imprisoned up to five years or both,” he said, adding that apart from the compound and court penalty, the licence of the operator could also be revoked.

Earlier, MBKS deputy mayor Hilmy Othman in his speech said the dialogue and briefing session served as a good platform for the council to communicate, share, update and obtain valuable feedbacks from the licensees on issues concerning their business activities.

“It is a viable channel to communicate with the council and other relevant agencies which are present at this session.”

Currently, there are 145 licensed reflexology centres and 110 entertainment outlets under the jurisdiction of MBKS.