MSSS day two: Miri still leading Kuching in two-horse race, 4 records tumble

Kee Jeep Wen of Miri breaking the MSSS and MSSM records in the Boys’ U18 shot put by registering a new mark of 16.81m. — Photo courtesy of MSS Sarawak Michelle Wong Kung Lu from Sarikei in action to win the Girls’ 15 hammer throw by recording 37.52m. — Photo by Teo Chi Wei

KUCHING: Four more records tumbled as Miri stretched their lead on the second day of the 45th Sarawak Schools Sports Council (MSS Sarawak) Track and Field Championship at the Sarawak Stadium in Petra Jaya yesterday.

The defending champions collected nine more gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals yesterday to sit atop the team rankings with 260.5 points. It has turned out into a two-team race for the title as Kuching kept chase with 16 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze medals for 203.5 points to finish behind Miri.

Sarikei, with nine gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals, are a distant third with 124 points wheal Sibu (97) and Bintulu (76) are fourth and fifth respectively. Serian, who managed to win a silver and two bronze yesterday, remain in last place (12th).

Miri athletes created two new records yesterday, with Kee Jeep Wen erasing the old mark of 16.29m set by Sim Quan Ying also of Miri last year in the Boys’ Under-18 shot put by heaving the iron ball to a new distance of 16.81m, which was also a MSSM record.

His teammate Zeronnie Felipe Thomas won the Boys’ U15 shotput gold with a record throw of 16.24m, rewriting the old record of 16.10m set by Miri’s Voon Wu Jung last year. That new mark also surpassed the MSSM record.

Michelle Wong Kung Lu was in fine mettle for a new distance of 37.52m in the Girls’ U15 hammer throw.

The old record of 33.97m was set by fellow Sarikei athlete Michelle Kiu Li Phing in 2016.

The other new record was created by Mohd Ikhwan Safaruddin from Mukah who won the Boys’ U14 javelin in 49.16m, thus shattering the long-standing mark of 48.46m set by Lau Sie Long of Sibu in 2003. — by Ting Tieng Hee