Mydin to open third Kuching outlet by end of 2017

KUCHING: Local hypermarket chain Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd (Mydin) will open a third outlet in Kuching at Vista Tunku, Petra Jaya by the end of this year.

This was revealed by managing director Datuk Wira Dr Ameer Ali Mydin during the official launch of Mydin’s outlet at CityONE yesterday.

During a press conference, Ameer said the group has been looking at expanding to other cities in Sarawak such as Sibu, Miri and Bintulu, but this has yet to be finalised.

On that note, he revealed that Mydin has concrete plans to launch three more hypermarket outlets in Malaysia in 2018.

“The suitability of the location — and timing — plays a large role in the decision to expand in the state,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mydin CityONE is Mydin’s 25th hypermarket in Malaysia with a total investment value of RM25 million with a total size of 92,045 square feet.

“Mydin CityONE is located in a city which is booming. I am confident with the exisitng local demographic and geographic factors which will be able to boost the socio-economic growth here,” he said.

The hypermarket, which takes up 64,880 square feet of space, offers a variety of goods such as fresh produce, food accessories, health and beauty products, stationeries, clothes, kitchenware, sports equipment, handicraft, ready-to-eat food and many more.

The mall portion consists of 27,164 square feet and has 18 store lots and 33 promotional lots. Tenants include McDonald’s, The Banana Leaf, One Kids, Butik Salsafiyya, Calvano Fashion, Yuki Hair Salon, Jom Pharmacy and others.

Compatible with the concept of offering wholesale prices and savings to customers all the time, Mydin has chosen this location after taking into consideration the local community’s socio-economic and demographic situation.

The opening of Mydin CityONE will help local customers get the items they need with easier access and at reasonable prices. Mydin CityONE will also provide up to 160 new job opportunities for the locals.