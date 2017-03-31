New bus terminal for Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: The bus terminal that will be set up in the First Palm City Centre at a cost of RM3 million will enhance Lahad Datu’s transportation system and public amenities.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Mohd Nor said he believed the development of the bus terminal in this district will be much appreciated by the local residents as it would reduce traveling time for the local community within the town and across Sabah.

Hajiji added that in the future, the bus terminal will be able to ease connectivity between Lahad Datu and other areas in Sabah and consequently bring in a bigger crowd from neighbouring towns.

“Economic activities in Lahad Datu have been recovering since the dreaded invasion incident a few years ago. We have also seen an increase in the number of tourists visiting this area following the now-amplified security and safety system in place.

“The development of the Pan Borneo Highway will also be a boost to domestic business activities. Lahad Datu holds many promising prospects and it will be another area worth looking at after Kota Kinabalu,” he said at the ground breaking ceremony of the bus terminal and opening of the sales gallery for First Palm City Centre (FPCC) here yesterday.

Furthermore, Hajiji said the growth of the Lahad Datu property market was definitely encouraging as the district, which has more than 300,000 residents, boasts a ready market and a growing population.

With property prices ranging at moderate and affordable levels, Lahad Datu will be key to more developments in the future, he said.

“As the Minister of Local Government and Housing, I assure you that Lahad Datu will continue to prosper given the continuous efforts by the state government to achieve municipality status for Lahad Datu,” he said.

Hajiji added that the FPCC, which is a joint effort by the local government and private sector (Titijaya Land Berhad), will become a landmark for Lahad Datu upon completion.

The minister also praised Titijaya Land Berhad for believing in Lahad Datu’s prospects and urged more private companies to invest in Lahad Datu.

“We (state government) welcome more developers to initiate their projects here and we are willing to assist developers who are interested to embark on property developments in Sabah,” he said.

Titijaya Land Berhad Group managing director Tan Sri Dato’ Lim Soon Peng said the FPCC is a significant development in Lahad Datu, built on 58.8 acres of land comprising commercial shops, serviced apartments, office tower and the well-known Giant Hypermarket advantageously located in the town centre.

He added that the new FPCC bus terminal will be Lahad Datu’s main bus terminal to cater to intra-town and long distance buses and offer great convenience to the local community, enhance connectivity and spur tourism in the locality.

“The development of the FPCC is instrumental in providing a one-stop business centre for the community, with flourishing business potential and opportunities,” he stressed.

According to Lim, the bus terminal is expected to be completed within this year while the FPCC is expected to be completed within three years.