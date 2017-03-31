RM18 million hostel for Sabah Handicraft Centre

KENINGAU: A five storey hostel building costing RM18 million is to be built in the vicinity of the Sabah Handicraft Centre on a 10-acre piece of land this year , said Yayasan Sabah group manager, Zaiton Bakri.

She said, the new five storey hostel will be able to accommodate 300 male and female trainees when completed in two years time.

“Yayasan Sabah Group is very grateful to the federal government for assisting to get this five storey hostel, which will be built in the vicinity of the handicraft centre,” she told reporters, after presenting certificates of completion to trainees after completing a basic training course on skills handicrafts under a special program intended for community enhancement (SPICE) here, recently.

Zaiton said, having a hostel would facilitate the trainees to continue their training at the centre, as presently some them had to rent rooms and arrange transportation to be able to attend the courses.

“The situation makes it difficult for the trainees in view of the high cost just for the sake of gaining knowledge here,” she said.

She added that the hostel would not only be used for the trainees but for other official state events held in this area, as it would be easier for civil servants to find accommodation and save on expenses.