Schools urged to set up cadet corps

TAWAU: The School Youth Cadet Corps is a school-based government-owned youth organization that plays an important role as a ‘reserve team’ to defend the country rather than rely on help from other countries.

Commandant of Regiment 516 Territorial Army for East Coast, Brigadier General Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah, said the School Youth Cadet Corps was a highly disciplined uniformed body that must be upheld and to be trained like 516 Territorial Army.

“A good discipline tends to generate a good insight, indeed,” he said.

Thus, Liew encouraged all School Youth Cadet Corps to make a study visit to the Regiment 516 Territorial Army Camp at Kukusan here to equip themselves with military knowledge and skills.

He was speaking when he officiated at the Prime Camp closing ceremony of the district level Secondary School Youth Cadet Corps and Primary (Tunas) School Youth Cadet Corps at SMK Abaka here yesterday.

A total of 389 school youth cadet corps participated in the three-day camp which started on March 28.

“We have enough number of permanent coaches who are ready to share military and disciplinary lessons with School Youth Cadet Corps anytime, so that the cadet corps is able to protect our country’s sovereignty in the future,” Liew shared.

According to him, the government is encouraging many voluntary uniformed bodies to form cadet corps in schools in order to cultivate discipline among youngsters.